Azerbaijan pulls lid on transport volume via its main pipelines in 9M2025
Azerbaijan transported 27.59 million tons of oil through its main pipelines in the first nine months of 2025. This marked a 4.4% decline compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue from pipeline operations, including Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, totaled 764.5 million manat ($450 million).
