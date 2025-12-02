Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation opportunities with EU

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ Azerbaijan discussed cooperation opportunities with the European Union (EU) in the energy sector, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We conducted fruitful discussions with the head of the EU Delegation to our country, Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic. We assessed the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, Green Energy Corridor projects, energy efficiency, hydrogen, and other priority areas of our strategic energy partnership, as well as the opportunities for cooperation emerging amid the new realities in the region," he added.

Azerbaijan and the EU have extensive energy cooperation, primarily centered on natural gas via the Southern Gas Corridor. Cooperation is expanding to include a focus on green energy through projects like the proposed Black Sea Interconnector Cable, which will transmit renewable energy from Azerbaijan and Georgia to Europe.

Additional strategies encompass the enhancement of energy optimization protocols and the integration of sustainable energy matrices, such as offshore wind energy systems.

