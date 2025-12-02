Azerbaijan, Gambia FMs hold telephone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. On December 2, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Sering Modou Njie, Trend reports.

During the call, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement. They paid particular attention to Gambia's OIC chairmanship and the priorities of Azerbaijan’s upcoming chairmanship.

Minister Bayramov congratulated his Gambian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success. The discussion also covered regional issues of mutual interest to both countries.