Azerbaijan's Baku metro revenues show uptick in 9M2025

Baku Metro CJSC earned 79 million manat ($46 million) in revenue during the first 10 months of 2025, up 12.8% from 70 million manat ($41 million) in the same period of 2024. It transported 162.57 million passengers, down 2.4% from 166.63 million last year. The 12.8% revenue growth highlights stronger sector performance despite the 2.4% drop in ridership.

