Kyrgyzstan updates on inflation rate since year-start

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. Kyrgyzstan’s inflation reached 8.9% on an annual basis in 2025, driven primarily by rising prices for imported goods, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.

Year-to-date inflation stood at 7.3%, with non-food items seeing the most significant increases. The central bank cited higher costs of imported fuel, electricity tariff hikes, and stronger domestic consumption as key contributors to price growth. Food prices, by contrast, rose moderately.

"Global food price increases and elevated inflation in regional trading partners continue to exert upward pressure on imported goods," the bank said in a statement.

In response, the National Bank raised its policy rate to 11% to contain inflationary pressures and maintain medium-term price stability. Officials noted that domestic factors remain manageable, but external pressures are likely to keep inflation elevated in the near term.

The bank aims to guide inflation toward its target range of 5–7% over the medium term.