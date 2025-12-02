Azerbaijan's newly launched ASAN AI Hub platform signs strategic memoranda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The opening and presentation ceremonies of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence platform (ASAN AI Hub), established on the initiative of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, were held today, with memoranda of understanding signed between the hub andApolitical, Breakthrough Social Enterprise, GenAI Works, Trend reports.

The main goal of the platform is to bring together researchers, government entities, the private sector, and individual users in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in Azerbaijan on a single digital platform. The ASAN AI Hub will promote open innovation and serve as a bridge between government bodies, the private sector, and universities. Technological challenges will be announced openly on the platform, and students, academics, entrepreneurs, and public organizations will have the opportunity to compete for a prize fund by submitting their solutions.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of the platform for the country’s AI ecosystem. He noted that the ASAN AI Hub was established in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directive during his speech at the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The platform connects the public services sector, business entities, research centers, and the startup ecosystem, playing a crucial role in developing AI-based solutions.

Subsequently, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov and Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Samir Mammadov highlighted the significance of the ASAN AI Hub in terms of digital transformation, economic development, and strengthening scientific potential.

Steve Nouri, CEO and co-founder of GenAI Works, a global AI platform with 14 million members offering accessible learning, application, and growth opportunities, gave a presentation on "Generative Artificial Intelligence in 2025," sharing insights on global trends, technological advancements, and AI applications.

The hub's collaborations with Apolitical, Breakthrough Social Enterprise, and GenAI Works will strengthen the center’s integration into the global innovation ecosystem. A panel discussion titled "Open innovation in artificial intelligence: a bridge for all" was held, with speakers including Head of ASAN AI Hub Laman Ibrahimova, CEO and Co-Founder of GenAI Works Steve Nouri, Co-Director of the Edinburgh Financial Innovations Center and Lecturer in Finance at the University of Edinburgh Khaladdin Rzayev, and Associate Professor at Tsinghua University’s Faculty of Information Arts and Design Fu Zhiyong. The panel, moderated by Katherine Miller Weber, Director of Partnerships at Apolitical, discussed open innovation models, public-private sector cooperation, inclusivity, and responsibility principles.

