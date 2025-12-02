UAE aims to double trade turnover with Turkmenistan - ambassador

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Al-Khay Khamad Al-Hammeli said that the UAE is seeking to double the trade turnover between the two countries in the coming years, Trend reports.

Non-oil trade nexus between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attained a substantial valuation of $1.759 billion in the fiscal year 2024, reflecting a remarkable 75% escalation relative to the preceding year, 2023. The UAE occupies a prominent position within Turkmenistan's trading ecosystem, securing the third spot in the initial three quarters of 2025.

Earlier, high-level visits between the two countries played a crucial role in boosting economic cooperation. In February 2025, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat. In May, three UAE ministers visited Turkmenistan to discuss investment, energy, and infrastructure projects. Several agreements were signed, including joint development of gas fields and long-term supply contracts involving UAE investment companies and Turkmen state enterprises, in addition to existing collaboration in education, sports, and technology sectors.

