Kyrgyzstan approves 2030 strategy to protect Issyk-Kul and guide regional development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a long-term concept for the sustainable development of the Issyk-Kul ecological and economic system, setting targets through 2030 aimed at protecting the lake and supporting balanced regional growth, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The resolution, signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, endorses the development concept, an accompanying action plan, and a matrix of monitoring indicators. Ministries, regional authorities, and local administrations in Karakol, Cholpon-Ata and Balykchy have been instructed to implement the measures within set deadlines.

The strategy prioritizes reducing environmental pressures on Lake Issyk-Kul and the surrounding biosphere zone, addressing risks stemming from tourism expansion, infrastructure strain, and natural hazards. It also outlines steps to support sustainable economic activity and improve living standards in the region.

The unique status of Lake Issyk-Kul, which is the world's second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea, with a maximum depth of 668 meters and a surface area of 6,236 square kilometers. Its unique ecosystem, supported by over 100 inflowing rivers, led to its designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2001. Economically, the Issyk-Kul region is vital to the national budget, largely driven by tourism; the region typically accounts for over 30% of the country's total annual tourism revenue. The need for the 2030 strategy is underscored by increasing ecological pressure: while the lake is known for its clarity, rapid, unregulated construction in key resort areas has led to rising levels of untreated wastewater discharge into the lake, directly threatening its status as a pristine ecological zone and the source of its economic value.