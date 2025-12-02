Azerbaijan’s outlay on liberated lands surpasses Armenia’s entire budget, MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. To date, the Azerbaijani state has spent about 22 billion manats on the restoration of these territories, which is twice as much as Armenia's state budget revenue, a member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Tahir Mirkishili said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at today's plenary session of the parliament.

''Currently, more than 62,000 people live in the territories liberated from occupation, and more than 5,000 of our residents have settled in Lachin,'' he added.

"22 billion manat ($12.9 billion) is twice the revenue of Armenia's state budget and 1.4 times the revenue of Georgia's state budget. These figures show that the Azerbaijani state is doing significant work to restore and integrate these territories."

The deputy stressed that currently, more than 50 residents and more than 700 non-residents work in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park.

“Over the past period, we have produced and exported products worth about 500 million manats in these areas. Currently, about a thousand people work in these two industrial parks alone,” he said.