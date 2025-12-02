AZAL upgrades un-flight entertainment system

Azerbaijan’s national carrier, AZAL, has introduced an upgraded multimedia entertainment system across its fleet reaffirming its commitment to elevating passenger services.

The renewed platform turns every flight into a comfortable journey and engaging cultural experience, offering a rich collection of both Azerbaijani and international content. Passengers can enjoy an expanded catalogue of films - from the latest Hollywood releases to timeless classics of world cinema. International movies are now also available with Azerbaijani subtitles, making global entertainment more accessible to local travellers.

A dedicated section for Azerbaijani cinema highlights the work of national filmmakers, featuring both fiction and documentary films that showcase the country’s culture, history, and contemporary life. With this upgrade, AZAL continues to prioritize passenger comfort while inspiring travellers to explore new horizons.

With AZAL, every journey becomes an opportunity to discover the best of global cinema and the cultural treasures of Azerbaijan.

To find detailed information about AZAL’s flight schedule and other services please visit the airline’s official website and mobile app.