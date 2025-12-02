DFC reveals new investment potential for Uzbekistan's private sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. On November 6, the CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Ben Black, met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss opportunities for expanding private investment in key sectors of the Uzbek economy, including energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, and digital technologies.

The corporation told Trend that the discussions centered on how DFC financing can promote shared interests and drive mutual prosperity in Uzbekistan and across Central Asia.

A DFC source noted that the corporation is seeking to deepen collaboration with the Uzbek government and the country’s private sector to further develop a strategic economic partnership. At the same time, the corporation stressed that it does not comment on specific projects that may or may not receive support due to commercial confidentiality.

"DFC aims to work closely with the Government of Uzbekistan and private sector leaders to foster partnerships that catalyze investment and support mutual economic growth and prosperity for both nations," a DFC representative said.

The DFC is a U.S. national development institution that mobilizes private capital for infrastructure and industrial projects in developing countries.