Iran’s product exports through Anzali Port hit high in 8M2025

The Anzali Free Trade Zone exported $8.68 million in goods, up from $2.91 million last year. Services provided abroad reached $36.6 million, compared to $19.5 million in the same period previously. Overall services increased by 88%, reflecting strong growth in the zone’s performance.

