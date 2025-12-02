Iran’s product exports through Anzali Port hit high in 8M2025
The Anzali Free Trade Zone exported $8.68 million in goods, up from $2.91 million last year. Services provided abroad reached $36.6 million, compared to $19.5 million in the same period previously. Overall services increased by 88%, reflecting strong growth in the zone’s performance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy