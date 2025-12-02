NARGIS publishing house opens new exhibition “Winter in Azerbaijan” (VIDEO)

The New Year season is approaching, and with it, the traditional “Gingerbread City” returns! Opened on December 1 at Port Baku Mall, this year’s exhibition is inspired by the crescent and eight-pointed star on the Azerbaijani flag and is titled “Winter in Azerbaijan.” If you want to immerse yourself in the festive mood, don’t miss this event!

NARGIS Publishing House regularly organizes large-scale events covering various areas of public life. Usually held during the holiday season, this exhibition showcases miniature models of Baku’s landmarks and attributes related to Azerbaijani customs and traditions. The project’s concept belongs to Ulviyya Mahmud, Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS magazine.

The exhibition is prepared by Azerbaijan’s professional confectioners and architects. The model, designed in the shape of a crescent and an eight-pointed star, reflects the symbols and rich cultural heritage of our country. Particular attention is given to presenting the composition internationally, which will provide strong momentum for promoting our culture to foreign audiences.

The NARGIS team extends its gratitude to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerpost LLC, Baku Metro CJSC, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Wolt delivery service, MasterCard, Push30 LLC, Miniboss Business School training center, Medsol LLC, Kidsberry store, Glodemia training center, iTicket LLC, The Attack café, and a’Nanas café-bakery for their support.

"We would also like to highlight the invaluable assistance of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which greatly contributed to implementing this large-scale project and guided us throughout the preparation stage.

We express our special appreciation to Port Baku Mall for providing the venue for the exhibition."

The official opening of the exhibition took place on December 1 and will run until January 15, 2026. Admission is free.