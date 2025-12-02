Tatneft Turkmenistan bids tender for supply of materials for specialized vehicle repair
Tender proposals must be submitted in two sealed envelopes (“A” and “B”) in duplicate. The submission window is open by December 5, with a final deadline of 18:00 local time. Late submissions will not be considered.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy