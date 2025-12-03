Azerbaijan introduces new general consul to Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzade, Director General of the Ministry’s Protocol Department Ali Akbar Nazari, and Director General of the Eurasian Department Manouchehr Moradi, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s new Consul General in Tabriz, Taleh Zohrabov, was officially introduced.

The officials exchanged views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest. Taleh Zohrabov also handed over his consular patent to Ali Akbar Nazari.