Azerbaijan to create co-op and climate change platform among CICA Asian universities - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan will create a platform for cooperation and climate change among Asian universities within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Science and Education Committee Fariz Ismayilzade said during an international conference on the “Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability” being held at ADA University, Trend reports.

He noted that representatives of 42 countries will participate in the conference.

According to Ismayilzade, Azerbaijan is at the helm of CICA this year, and under its leadership, a cornucopia of initiatives, projects, and programs have been put on the table.

"These include the integration of universities in Asia, creating networking opportunities between them, academic exchanges, cooperation, and joint scientific research between countries on the continent. ADA University has been elected as the chair of the CICA organization among Asian universities, and for over a year now, ADA has been organizing various conferences and events, uniting Asian universities," he explained.

The MP pointed out that the primary objective of today's conference is to establish a nexus for synergistic engagement on climate change across Asian academic institutions.

"Here, green energy, climate transition, and the work being done in Karabakh will be discussed, with Azerbaijan sharing its experience. Scholars and professors will exchange ideas, and joint projects will be reviewed.

Azerbaijan continues its presidency in the CICA organization. ADA University has also prepared various programs and plans for next year. Academic and scientific exchanges, as well as the creation of a joint network of professors among Asian universities, will continue over the next two years.

We hope that guests from 42 countries will become familiar with Azerbaijan's realities, climate policies, and the work being done for COP29 and will use this knowledge in their own countries for specific scientific endeavors.

The conference will last for two days. Various projects related to green energy around Baku will be visited. Scientific discussions will be held in four panels. Participants will also discuss bilateral joint projects with ADA University," the MP added.

