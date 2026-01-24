Turkmenistan approves socio-economic and investment program for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision was made during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on January 23, where Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Hojamyrat Geldymyradov presented the draft program.

According to the program, measures will be taken in 2026 to maintain macroeconomic stability and GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and strengthen the country’s economic potential. Planned actions include comprehensive development of industries, enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and full utilization of production facilities.

Priority areas include increasing the competitiveness of the national economy through export-oriented and import-substituting production, boosting foreign trade turnover, expanding production of high-quality, environmentally friendly agricultural and other products, ensuring food security and environmental protection, and further implementing digital technologies and “green” economy initiatives.

The program also envisages progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the creation of a favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be intensified to fund the construction of production and social facilities, launch new enterprises, and create jobs in the regions.

Social protection of the population, systematic income growth, and improvement of living conditions are also among the key objectives.

The 2026 program was developed based on the president’s 2022-2028 national socio-economic development plan, the updated program for improving living conditions in rural and urban settlements, and the current state budget.

Earlier, during a government session on January 9 chaired by Hojamyrat Geldymyradov, Turkmenistan outlined its financial blueprint for 2026, focusing on the expansion of banking and insurance products, enhanced cooperation with international financial institutions, and streamlined procedures for state asset ownership and disposal.

