Iran expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support at UN Human Rights Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24.​ Iran expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its position at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in Geneva, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, a phone conversation took place between Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The Iranian minister thanked Pakistan for its call for a vote and voting against the resolution concerning Iran at the Human Rights Council.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

Last night, the UN Human Rights Council voted on a resolution against Iran. The resolution was adopted with 25 votes in favor, 14 against, and seven abstentions.

