Ukrainian President calls trilateral talks in UAE constructive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The trilateral meeting in the UAE with representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was held in a constructive format, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Negotiations continued with the participation of military representatives from all three sides. On our side today there were Rustem Umerov, Kirill Budanov, Andrei Gnatov, David Arakhamia, Sergey Kislitsa, and Vadim Skibitsky. On the American side were Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alex Grinkevich, and Josh Grunbaum. Representatives of military intelligence and their army were on the Russian side. The main focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war.

I really appreciate the awareness of the need for American monitoring and control over the process of ending the war and maintaining real security," the publication says.