Azerbaijan elevates number of businesses in its Karabakh and East Zangezur by 2026
By January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions saw significant growth in both business entities and individual entrepreneurs. The data reflects increases across various business sizes and sectors. Both regions demonstrated strong year-on-year growth.
