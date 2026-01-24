Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan, Türkiye eye broader cooperation in key economic sectors

Economy Materials 24 January 2026 11:39 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Türkiye eye broader cooperation in key economic sectors
Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, construction, and food industries, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement followed a meeting held on January 22 between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Mekan Ishanguliyev and Chairman of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce Gursel Baran.

The sides also discussed ways to establish sustainable contacts between business communities of the two countries and prospects for participation in joint investment projects. Proposals were put forward to intensify cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises of Turkmenistan and Türkiye, including participation in exhibitions and forums, as well as attracting mutually beneficial investments.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more