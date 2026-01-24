Kazakhstan's future unicameral parliament set to have 145 deputies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. Kazakhstan's future unicameral parliament, "Qurultay," will have 145 deputies, said Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Commission and State Advisor Erlan Karin at the first meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission in Astana, Trend reports.

He also noted that under the current legislation, citizens over the age of 25 are eligible to become members of the Mazhilis (current parliament). They must also have resided in the country on a permanent basis for the last 10 years. The main point is that citizens who wish to serve the country should have the opportunity to become elected representatives. The working group concluded that the same requirements that apply to Mazhilis deputies should also apply to deputies of the future Qurultay.

According to Karin, the working group unanimously supported President Tokayev's initiative to transition to a fully proportional electoral system. The proportional system will allow political parties to develop their personnel policies and strengthen their institutional role, as well as increase their responsibility to society.

Furthermore, deputies in the new parliament will be elected for a five-year term.

In his message to the people of Kazakhstan on September 8 last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the transition to a unicameral parliament. A month later, on October 8, the president signed a decree establishing a working group for parliamentary reform. The Constitutional Commission is the legal continuation of the working group.

