Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 495.8 manat ($291.6), or 6.2%, over the week, Trend reports.

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 378.3 manat ($222.5), or 4.8%, compared to the previous week, to 8,194 manat ($4,820).

Gold ounce value change January 12 7,766 manat ($4,568) January 19 7,928 manat ($4,664) January 13 7,815 manat ($4,597) January 20 - January 14 7,871 manat ($4,630) January 21 8,272 manat ($4,866) January 15 7,805 manat ($4,591) January 22 8,153 manat ($4,796) January 16 7,822 manat ($4,601) January 23 8,424 manat ($4,956) Average weekly rate 7,816 manat ($4,598) Average weekly rate 8,194 manat ($4,820)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 9.80 manat ($5.77), or 6.2%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 161.1 manat ($94.7), which is 11.9 manat ($7) or 8% more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change January 12 141.8 manat ($83.4) January 19 157.8 manat ($92.8) January 13 145.7 manat ($85.7) January 20 - January 14 154.3 manat ($90.7) January 21 160.4 manat ($94.3) January 15 149.2 manat ($87.7) January 22 158.5 manat ($93.2) January 16 154.5 manat ($90.9) January 23 167.6 manat ($98.6) Average weekly rate 149.1 manat ($87.7) Average weekly rate 161.1 manat ($94.7)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 522.8 manat ($307.5), or 13.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 208 manat ($122.3), or 5.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,211 manat ($2,477).

Platinum ounce value change January 12 3,992 manat ($2,348) January 19 3,988 manat ($2,346) January 13 3,954 manat ($2,326) January 20 - January 14 4,140 manat ($2,435) January 21 4,178 manat ($2,458) January 15 3,933 manat ($2,313) January 22 4,167 manat ($2,451) January 16 3,997 manat ($2,351) January 23 4,511 manat ($2,653) Average weekly rate 4,003 manat ($2,355) Average weekly rate 4,211 manat ($2,477)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 195.7 manat ($115.1), or 6.4%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 42.3 manat ($24.8), or 1.4%, compared to the previous week, to 3,151 manat ($1,853).

Palladium ounce value change January 12 3,187 manat ($1,874) January 19 3,053 manat ($1,796) January 13 3,094 manat ($1,820) January 20 - January 14 3,240 manat ($1,906) January 21 3,176 manat ($1,868) January 15 3,024 manat ($1,779) January 22 3,128 manat ($1,840) January 16 2,998 manat ($1,763) January 23 3,248 manat ($1,910) Average weekly rate 3,109 manat ($1,829) Average weekly rate 3,151 manat ($1,853)

No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.

