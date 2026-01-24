Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 495.8 manat ($291.6), or 6.2%, over the week, Trend reports.
The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 378.3 manat ($222.5), or 4.8%, compared to the previous week, to 8,194 manat ($4,820).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
January 12
|
7,766 manat ($4,568)
|
January 19
|
7,928 manat ($4,664)
|
January 13
|
7,815 manat ($4,597)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
7,871 manat ($4,630)
|
January 21
|
8,272 manat ($4,866)
|
January 15
|
7,805 manat ($4,591)
|
January 22
|
8,153 manat ($4,796)
|
January 16
|
7,822 manat ($4,601)
|
January 23
|
8,424 manat ($4,956)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,816 manat ($4,598)
|
Average weekly rate
|
8,194 manat ($4,820)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 9.80 manat ($5.77), or 6.2%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 161.1 manat ($94.7), which is 11.9 manat ($7) or 8% more than the previous week.
|
|
January 12
|
141.8 manat ($83.4)
|
January 19
|
157.8 manat ($92.8)
|
January 13
|
145.7 manat ($85.7)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
154.3 manat ($90.7)
|
January 21
|
160.4 manat ($94.3)
|
January 15
|
149.2 manat ($87.7)
|
January 22
|
158.5 manat ($93.2)
|
January 16
|
154.5 manat ($90.9)
|
January 23
|
167.6 manat ($98.6)
|
Average weekly rate
|
149.1 manat ($87.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
161.1 manat ($94.7)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 522.8 manat ($307.5), or 13.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 208 manat ($122.3), or 5.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,211 manat ($2,477).
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
January 12
|
3,992 manat ($2,348)
|
January 19
|
3,988 manat ($2,346)
|
January 13
|
3,954 manat ($2,326)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
4,140 manat ($2,435)
|
January 21
|
4,178 manat ($2,458)
|
January 15
|
3,933 manat ($2,313)
|
January 22
|
4,167 manat ($2,451)
|
January 16
|
3,997 manat ($2,351)
|
January 23
|
4,511 manat ($2,653)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,003 manat ($2,355)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,211 manat ($2,477)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 195.7 manat ($115.1), or 6.4%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 42.3 manat ($24.8), or 1.4%, compared to the previous week, to 3,151 manat ($1,853).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
January 12
|
3,187 manat ($1,874)
|
January 19
|
3,053 manat ($1,796)
|
January 13
|
3,094 manat ($1,820)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
3,240 manat ($1,906)
|
January 21
|
3,176 manat ($1,868)
|
January 15
|
3,024 manat ($1,779)
|
January 22
|
3,128 manat ($1,840)
|
January 16
|
2,998 manat ($1,763)
|
January 23
|
3,248 manat ($1,910)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,109 manat ($1,829)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,151 manat ($1,853)
No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.
