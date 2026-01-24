Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 24 January 2026 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Economy Materials 24 January 2026 10:07 (UTC +04:00)

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 495.8 manat ($291.6), or 6.2%, over the week, Trend reports.

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 378.3 manat ($222.5), or 4.8%, compared to the previous week, to 8,194 manat ($4,820).

Gold ounce value change

January 12

7,766 manat ($4,568)

January 19

7,928 manat ($4,664)

January 13

7,815 manat ($4,597)

January 20

-

January 14

7,871 manat ($4,630)

January 21

8,272 manat ($4,866)

January 15

7,805 manat ($4,591)

January 22

8,153 manat ($4,796)

January 16

7,822 manat ($4,601)

January 23

8,424 manat ($4,956)

Average weekly rate

7,816 manat ($4,598)

Average weekly rate

8,194 manat ($4,820)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 9.80 manat ($5.77), or 6.2%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 161.1 manat ($94.7), which is 11.9 manat ($7) or 8% more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change

January 12

141.8 manat ($83.4)

January 19

157.8 manat ($92.8)

January 13

145.7 manat ($85.7)

January 20

-

January 14

154.3 manat ($90.7)

January 21

160.4 manat ($94.3)

January 15

149.2 manat ($87.7)

January 22

158.5 manat ($93.2)

January 16

154.5 manat ($90.9)

January 23

167.6 manat ($98.6)

Average weekly rate

149.1 manat ($87.7)

Average weekly rate

161.1 manat ($94.7)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 522.8 manat ($307.5), or 13.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 208 manat ($122.3), or 5.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,211 manat ($2,477).

Platinum ounce value change

January 12

3,992 manat ($2,348)

January 19

3,988 manat ($2,346)

January 13

3,954 manat ($2,326)

January 20

-

January 14

4,140 manat ($2,435)

January 21

4,178 manat ($2,458)

January 15

3,933 manat ($2,313)

January 22

4,167 manat ($2,451)

January 16

3,997 manat ($2,351)

January 23

4,511 manat ($2,653)

Average weekly rate

4,003 manat ($2,355)

Average weekly rate

4,211 manat ($2,477)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 195.7 manat ($115.1), or 6.4%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 42.3 manat ($24.8), or 1.4%, compared to the previous week, to 3,151 manat ($1,853).

Palladium ounce value change

January 12

3,187 manat ($1,874)

January 19

3,053 manat ($1,796)

January 13

3,094 manat ($1,820)

January 20

-

January 14

3,240 manat ($1,906)

January 21

3,176 manat ($1,868)

January 15

3,024 manat ($1,779)

January 22

3,128 manat ($1,840)

January 16

2,998 manat ($1,763)

January 23

3,248 manat ($1,910)

Average weekly rate

3,109 manat ($1,829)

Average weekly rate

3,151 manat ($1,853)

No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.

