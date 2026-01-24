U.S. to strengthen its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their adherence to the Peace Agreement signed last August, Trend reports.

"I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for upholding the Peace Agreement we signed last August. This was a nasty War, 1 of 8 that I have ended, but now we have Prosperity and Peace. In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan. Thank you! President DJT," Trump wrote on his page on Truth Social.