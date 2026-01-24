Iran's bank lending to startup surges in 9M2025
Bank lending to startup companies in Iran has expanded sharply, reflecting growing financial support for the country’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy