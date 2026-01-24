Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan, Romania discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. Turkmenistan and Romania discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Romania.

The discussions followed a meeting on January 22 between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Romania Annamammet Annaev and Ionel Minea, Executive Manager of MULTIPOWER SRL, at the Turkmen Embassy in Bucharest.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on developing trade and economic ties. Company representatives expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan, including the supply of certain types of processed products.

