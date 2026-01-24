Trump announces U.S. defense equipment sales to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to sell U.S.-made defense equipment to Azerbaijan as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral ties following the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia signed last August, Trend reports.

“We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.