Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss expanding parliamentary and bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement followed a meeting on January 23 at the Parliament of Georgia between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov and Chairman of the Georgian Parliamentary Committee on Procedural Issues and head of the Georgian-Turkmen Interparliamentary Friendship Group David Matikashvili.

The sides noted the high level of bilateral relations and the active growth of Turkmenistan-Georgia cooperation in the parliamentary sphere. They emphasized the importance of high-level visits and active interaction between parliamentarians, which strengthen mutual trust and facilitate the exchange of experience.

Special attention was paid to the further development of cooperation between interparliamentary friendship groups, recognized as an important instrument for promoting constructive and sustainable dialogue.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel