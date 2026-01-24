BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24.​ The Davos Economic Forum, an international forum shaping the world economic agenda, has concluded. Alongside economic and political dialogues and the signing of agreements, several key moments during this gathering drew significant attention.

U.S. President Donald Trump, the leader of the state, which plays a decisive role in world politics, met face to face with only two heads of state within the framework of the forum: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This reality alone is considered a bright indicator of the growing influence of President Ilham Aliyev in the new world governance. The one-on-one meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Donald Trump within the framework of a high-level international forum attended by dozens of heads of state and government, as well as leading representatives of the global economic elite, is a clear indicator of the international political influence, personal credibility and status of the Azerbaijani head of state as an actor accepted in the circle of global leaders. This meeting confirms that President Ilham Aliyev is considered not only a regional leader, but also a reliable partner with the opportunity to establish direct contact in global political dialogue.