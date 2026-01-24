ADB highlights green energy as core of 2025 portfolio in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Asian Development Bank’s Uzbekistan portfolio in 2025 focused on green energy and climate resilience, with major renewable projects and infrastructure upgrades accelerating the country’s decarbonization and connectivity goals, ADB officials say.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy