Azerbaijan scales up inventory of monuments in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Azerbaijani State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture identified and inventoried 25 more historical and cultural monuments, including 16 archaeological and nine architectural monuments, in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, a source in the service told Trend.

The inventory efforts have been underway in accordance with Decree No. 1170 of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 29, 2020.

During the inventory work, field research was conducted, electronic maps of the monuments were prepared, photo documentation and drone footage were taken, archival documents were studied, and other sources were reviewed.

So far, the inventory work of 575 historical and cultural monuments in the areas liberated from occupation has been completed. Additionally, 402 historical, architectural, and archaeological sites have been inventoried, and a newly discovered monument has been registered.

By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, dated July 3, 2025, No. 193, 44 of these newly discovered monuments have been included in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments. As a result, the number of historical monuments under state registration in Karabakh and East Zangezur has reached 749.

Among the 749 heritage structures designated for state safeguarding, the inventory assessment has encountered challenges for 130 of these assets. A significant proportion of the unaccounted-for monuments are situated in perilous, mine-laden zones, distanced from populated areas, within elevated mountainous terrains and densely forested locales.



The protracted three-decade tenure of occupation precipitated extensive degradation and defacement of culturally significant edifices. A comprehensive assessment reveals that a total of 68 monuments within the liberated zones have been irrevocably obliterated, while 114 monuments have endured significant and extensive structural impairments, with additional monuments exhibiting varying levels of degradation.

The service has calculated the material damage to 434 monuments, totaling over 700 million manat ($411 million).

