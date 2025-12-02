Azerbaijan rolls out project to create economic opportunities for mine victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines Public Association has launched the project titled "Creating economic opportunities for landmine victims", the chairman of the association, Hafiz Safikhanov, said at a press conference dedicated to the 22nd Conference of the Mine Ban Convention, organized in Geneva by the association, and the presentation of the Landmine Monitor Report 2025 to the public, Trend reports.

According to him, the above project has been launched with the financial support of South Korea through the International Trust Fund for Enhancing Human Security. The project aims to support the socio-economic integration of mine victims living in the most mine-affected regions of Azerbaijan. This involves providing financial resources through the mechanism of creating small businesses, as well as reducing poverty and strengthening social equality.

"The project covers several key sectors, in particular, poverty reduction, gender equality, child protection, and health. Increasing family income will lead to better health, education, and nutrition opportunities, as well as promote the development of the private sector and small businesses. This will lead to the creation of new jobs in communities.

The project will be implemented in the Fuzuli, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Tartar, and Tovuz districts," Safikhanov added