Uzbekistan improves its Jizzakh transport network with new road facilities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. In Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region, a new 700-meter overpass and a 4-kilometer highway have been built for nearly 290 billion soums ($24.38 million) to connect the regional center with the international M-39 highway, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The announcement was made during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the Jizzakh region, where he reviewed ongoing efforts to develop modern and convenient road infrastructure.

The new road is capable of handling more than 14,000 vehicles per day.

The overpass, constructed using modern metal-structure technology, is designed for a 100-year service life. In juxtaposition, conventional reinforced concrete edifices typically exhibit a durability span of approximately 50 years, thereby achieving a lifespan that is effectively augmented by a factor of two.

