Central Bank of Iran records nationwide inflation growth
Inflation in Iran increased to 41% in the eighth month of the current Iranian year, up from 37.3% during the same period last year. The latest data from the Central Bank of Iran shows a steady rise in inflation, following a 40% rate in the previous month. This marks a 3.7% year-on-year change, continuing the upward trend observed over the past few months.
