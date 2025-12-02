Iran's food and agricultural products show notable growth in price

Prices of key food products in Iran surged sharply, with lemons at 2 million rials ($3.56) per kilogram, Iranian rice at 3.16 million rials ($5.23), and beans at 7.09 million rials ($11.7). Lemon prices rose 272% year-on-year, rice 164%, and beans 248%. Apples and potatoes also jumped to 1.12 million rials ($2) and 369,000 rials ($0.66), up 154% and 86.1%, respectively.

