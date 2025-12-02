Kyrgyzstan unveils ambitious plan to transform agro-processing sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Agriculture has announced plans to launch 385 new agro-processing enterprises by 2030, aiming to raise the country’s processing rate to 25%, Trend reports via the ministry.

The program covers all regions, including 40 trade and logistics centers, 45 large plants, and 300 small and medium enterprises. New facilities will process meat, milk, fish, fruits, vegetables, wool, and leather, while reducing post-harvest losses.

Projects are tailored to regional specialties: Chuy – 7 centers and 78 enterprises; Issyk-Kul – 6 and 66; Jalal-Abad – 7 and 59; Osh – 5 and 53; Naryn – 2 and 31; Batken – 8 and 29; Talas – 4 and 21; Bishkek – 5 enterprises.

The initiative aims to create jobs, boost farmers’ incomes, and increase the value of exports, as part of Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to modernize its agricultural sector.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Trade announced plans to support and develop small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through 2030. Akim Nasirov, a leading specialist at the ministry’s entrepreneurship development division, during the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asian SME Monitoring 2025 report in Baku, noted that SMEs, which account for over 80% of employment and more than 40% of GDP of Kyrgyzstan, are facing growing global challenges, and their stability and growth are crucial for inclusive and sustainable economic development.