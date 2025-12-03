Turkmenhimiya extends its tender for salt production facility design and construction
To obtain the tender documents, participants must pay a fee of $1,725 (inclusive of VAT), or the equivalent amount in Turkmen manats. Tender proposals will be accepted only upon confirmation of payment for the participation fee. Tender proposals will be accepted between December 2 and January 15.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy