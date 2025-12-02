Iran throws light on exports via Khuzestan province to Iraq for 8M2025
Exports from Khuzestan to Iraq totaled 4.56 million tons worth $1.03 billion in the first eight months of the year. Overall exports from the province reached 13.7 million tons valued at $4.14 billion. Customs revenue rose 47%, reaching 189 trillion rials (around $296 million).
