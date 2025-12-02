Iran looks to fast-track development of joint oil field with Iraq
Iran and Iraq are set to start the second phase of the Azar (Badra) joint oil field soon. The plan includes drilling 19 new wells and installing pumps. Production is expected to rise by 30,000 barrels per day.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy