Azerbaijan attaches special importance to enrichment of cooperation with Laos with new content - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 2 December 2025 12:22 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. "Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the expansion of relations with Laos, and the enrichment of cooperation with new content both bilaterally and multilaterally" said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President Thongloun Sisoulith on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of founding of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Trend reports.

In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev noted, “I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between our countries and fully utilize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation."

