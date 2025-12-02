Azerbaijan projects share of non-oil revenues in state budget through 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The share of non-oil revenues in the state budget of Azerbaijan is projected to reach 69-70% in 2029, Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said during the second reading discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026" at a plenary session of the parliament today, Trend reports.

He posits that the proportion of non-oil fiscal inflows within the 2026 integrated budgetary framework will escalate by five basis points relative to the existing iteration, culminating at 63%.



The minister articulated that in the forthcoming fiscal year, a substantial two-thirds of the aggregated budgetary allocation will be sourced from the non-oil sector, and this trajectory is poised to persist.

"Forecasts for 2029 show that this figure will be increased to 69–70% within the framework of expenditures. Steps taken in this direction will allow us to further reduce our country's dependence on oil and accelerate the development of the non-oil sector," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel