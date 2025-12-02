Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna to complete nine projects by year-end

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. The Samruk-Kazyna Fund plans to complete and launch nine major projects by the end of the year, with a total value of approximately 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.1 billion), said the chairman of the company, Nurlan Zhakupov, during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as Trend reports via the president's press service.

Zhakupov also stated that the investment portfolio of the fund includes about 130 projects with a total value of 53 trillion tenge ($103 billion).

This year, the fund has launched a project to increase the capacity of the CASPI BITUM plant, commissioned a 50 MW solar power station, and built a desalination plant in the village of Kenderli with a capacity of 845 MW.

Additionally, Zhakupov said that between 2023 and 2025, 1.5 trillion tenge ($2.9 billion) is allocated for social projects and charitable initiatives. These funds aim to support the construction of medical centers, 55 rehabilitation centers, 31 inclusion offices, and 18 sports complexes, as well as cultural and educational institutions.

The Samruk-Kazyna Fund was established in accordance with a presidential decree from October 13, 2008. Its mission is to ensure the sustainable development of the economy and create long-term value through the management of a diversified asset portfolio and the support of businesses.

The conversions from tenge to USD are based on the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, which stands at 1 USD = 513.45 tenge as of December 2, 2025.

