Kazakhstan unveils new goals for expanding nation's manufacturing sector
Photo: Kazakh Government
Kazakhstan is setting its sights on the manufacturing sector, hoping to hit the ground running and reach up to one-fifth of GDP by 2035. The government is pulling out all the stops, showcasing swift industrial growth, forging new global partnerships, and watching exports of processed goods soar.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy