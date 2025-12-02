Azerbaijan tracks communication services value in Karabakh, East Zangezur
From January through September 2025, the value of information and communication services in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions totaled 5.5 million manat ($3.24 million), down 13.9% from last year. Karabakh saw a 15.4% decrease, while East Zangezur experienced a 34.2% increase, reaching 222,700 manat ($131,000).
