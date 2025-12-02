Azerbaijan and Estonia dive into talks on regional and global issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, on December 2, 2025, to discuss key issues on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional and global matters, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the intensifying political dialogue and reciprocal visits between the two countries, highlighting the importance of mutual support within international platforms.

During the call, Tsahkna confirmed Estonia’s official decision to open its embassy in Azerbaijan in 2026. Bayramov welcomed the move, noting that it will provide an additional boost to relations between the two nations.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues, emphasizing continued collaboration.

