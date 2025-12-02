Azerbaijan changes procedure for reporting import goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ The Board of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy has amended its decision No. 6 dated March 14, 2022, "On approval of the information form on goods to be imported by other taxpayers, except for taxpayers operating in the oil and gas sector or belonging to the state sector, as well as taxpayers using the 'Green Corridor clearance system,'" Trend reports.

The relevant new decision was signed by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the decision, taxpayers will fill out the information form on the goods to be imported through the electronic cabinet created in the information system of the State Tax Service under the ministry and submit it to the tax authority.

Thus, the name of the decision was expanded to "Information form and procedure for submission of goods to be imported by other taxpayers, except for taxpayers operating in the oil and gas sector or belonging to the state sector, as well as taxpayers using the 'Green Corridor clearance system.'"

The ministry's legal department was instructed to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to send this decision to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan within three days for the purpose of including it in the State Register of Legal Acts of Azerbaijan.

