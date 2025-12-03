Azerbaijan updates latest cotton harvest figures for sown areas
As of December 1, Azerbaijan’s average cotton yield reached 34.35 c/ha. Beylagan recorded the highest yield at 39.79 c/ha, producing 35,410.3 tons from 8,898.3 hectares. Farmers receive state subsidies of 210 manat (~$123) per ton for modern irrigated fields and 195 manat (~$115) per ton for traditional fields.
