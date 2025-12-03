Azerbaijan spotlights OTS transformation into game-changing geopolitical impact center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is becoming not only a space for cooperation but also an important center of geopolitical impact, the First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rashad Ismayilov said at the 2nd meeting of the heads of OTS member countries' mapping agencies today, Trend reports.

"We are pleased with the growing international reputation of the organization. Our history, ethnic ties, and national and spiritual values ​​now unite us as a family," Ismayilov explained.

The official noted that the holding of the 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala, an ancient city of Azerbaijan, in early October and the important decisions adopted are a clear example of this.

"A decision was made within the framework of the summit to deepen cooperation between our countries, and these steps have created a solid foundation for our meeting today. It's gratifying that cooperation is expanding on platforms in other areas within the framework of the OTS and regular, intensive meetings are held. This year, successful events held on various topics in Azerbaijan and other friendly and brotherly countries and decisions adopted are memorable," he added.

Ismayilov emphasized that today's meeting, which gathered the cartography and geodesy institutions under one roof, opens up a world of possibilities for putting unified standards into play at the regional level. It’s a golden opportunity to bolster information exchange and broaden the horizons of joint thematic mapping initiatives.

"The field of cartography in Azerbaijan has gone through a long and rich path of development, further enriched by scientific and technical achievements of different periods. As Azerbaijan, we attach importance to the further development of cooperation in the fields of cartography, geodesy, and GIS," he pointed out.

