Cartographic Working Group efforts stand among OTS co-op priorities - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The activities of the Cartographic Working Group stand among the important areas of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Head of the Secretariat of the State Commission on the Azerbaijani-Armenian State Border Delimitation under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Murad Najafbayli said at the 2nd meeting of the heads of OTS member countries' mapping agencies today, Trend reports.

"The OTS is the main international organization for us because it's our family. These words very accurately express the spirit of our cooperation.

Thanks to geodesy, cartography, and geographic information systems, information and action opportunities open up new perspectives for our countries.

Strengthening cooperation in this area is of great importance, especially on the eve of World Environment Day and the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026.

This also once again demonstrates the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

I believe that today's meeting will be successful and will create new opportunities for our future cooperation," he added.

