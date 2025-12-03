Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Swiss MSC exploring investment in Kazakhstan’s Caspian port capacity

Kazakhstan Materials 3 December 2025 11:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. Swiss shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is considering investments to expand port capacity on the Caspian Sea, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

The plans were discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and MSC Senior Vice President Eduard Sigrist during Kosherbayev’s official visit to Switzerland.

The sides reviewed prospects for strengthening Kazakhstan’s port and logistics infrastructure and deepening integration into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

It was noted that MSC is weighing its options to boost port throughput, expand terminal capacity, and enhance rail connections in Kazakhstan.

Kosherbayev also met Tadashi Iwanaga, chairman of industrial-technology group Kanadevia Inova, who presented waste-to-energy projects involving international financial institutions.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is a privately owned shipping company based in Geneva, Switzerland.

